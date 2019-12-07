Governor Wolf puts House on timetable to pass minimum wage bill

article

Gov. Tom Wolf is putting the state House of Representatives on a timeline to pass legislation to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage.

The Democratic governor's office said Friday that the Republican-controlled chamber has until the end of the month. Otherwise, Wolf's office says he'll let a rule-making board vote on a regulatory measure to extend overtime pay eligibility to tens of thousands of workers.

The Republican-controlled Senate last month approved the legislation raising Pennsylvania's minimum wage to $9.50 an hour in 2022.

The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry agreed to support a minimum wage increase if Wolf relented on his overtime rule.