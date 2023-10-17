Grab free rides, parking as traffic chaos takes over Philly sports complex Tuesday night

Phillies and Flyers and FIFA, oh my!

In just a few short hours, parts of South Philadelphia will resemble a parking lot as fans descend on the sports complex for three different games Tuesday night!

The Phillies will host Game 2 of the NLCS against the Diamondbacks at Citizens Bank Park just after 8 p.m.

Right next door, the Flyers are celebrating their home opener against the Canucks at Wells Fargo at 6 p.m.

And even Lincoln Financial is set to be packed - but not for an Eagles games! Mexico and Germany are squaring off at 8 p.m. for an international soccer game.

So, if you aren't headed to any of these game - avoid the area! If you are, prepare to be patient, and look out for free parking!

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is offering free on-street kiosk parking and a $5 discount rate for some of their garages:

AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th & Market streets)

AutoPark at the Fashion District (10th & Filbert streets)

AutoPark at Old City (2nd & Sansom streets)

Parkade on 8th (801 Filbert Street)

Free citywide kiosk parking will run from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday, and free parking at all PPA regional rail parking lots along SEPTA's transit lines begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking to catch a train to the game instead? SEPTA is giving fans free rides on the Broad Street Line to and from NRG Station, starting at 5 p.m. and continuing until the last train if the night.