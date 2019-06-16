Graduation party scene of shooting with 1 killed, 7 wounded in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A graduation party in Southwest Philadelphia is the scene of a violent shootout with one person killed and seven others wounded.

Philadelphia police responded to the incident Sunday night about 10:30 near Paschall playground, in Southwest Philadelphia.

Three adults were shot and wounded in the mayhem. A fourth adult was pronounced dead.

Four juveniles were also shot. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross stated those injuries were not life threatening.

Police continue to comb through the scene. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.