Graffiti Pier's future remains uncertain as sale and improvements stall

A year after plans were announced to improve the dangerous Graffiti Pier in Port Richmond, progress remains elusive.

The anticipated sale and transfer of the pier from Conrail to the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation (DWRC) and the City of Philadelphia, initially hoped to be completed by the end of 2024, now appears unlikely to be finalized before the end of 2025.

What we know:

Graffiti Pier has long been a popular yet unsafe destination, with visitors often seen dangling their legs over its crumbling ledges.

The pier partially collapsed into the Delaware River on July 31 last year, an incident captured on surveillance video.

Philadelphia City Councilman Mark Squilla highlighted the pier's allure on social media, despite its dangers.

"It's the place to go when you're in Philly. For young kids to go see. It's almost like promoted, but it's not safe," said Councilman Squilla.

Conrail's Chief Operating Officer, Brian Gorton, emphasized the risks. "If you're down there, you're trespassing...it can not be a site that is unsafe and we're using it as an attraction," he said.

Conrail had planned to sell the pier to DWRC and the city to stabilize it and transform it into a park and public art space.

However, the transfer has not occurred as hoped.

"DWRC has worked for years to identify a viable path forward for Graffiti Pier one that balances public safety, cultural preservation and community access," said DWRC President and CEO Joe Forkin.

Councilman Squilla acknowledged the challenges, including structural integrity issues, and expressed a commitment to finding a compromise that would make the pier an asset to the city rather than a dangerous site.

What's next:

The DWRC remains dedicated to investing in the waterfront's future and exploring ways to honor the pier's history while ensuring safety.

As discussions continue, the community awaits updates on whether the sale will proceed or if Conrail will need to secure the site further.