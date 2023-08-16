Grand jury declines charges in deadly police shooting of New Jersey man on backhoe rampage

A New Jersey grand jury voted not to indict a police sergeant who shot and killed a man who had gone on a violent rampage while operating a backhoe.

Police say Joshua Gonzalez, 20, was operating the construction equipment erratically in a Vineland community back in Dec. 2021.

Witnesses say he struck several homes and flipped cars – including police vehicles – during the incident.

Authorities, who released body camera video as part of their investigation, say officers tried to get Gonzalez to stop for nearly 30 minutes before the sergeant opened fire, killing Gonzales.