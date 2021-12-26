Officials: Backhoe driver damaged homes, vehicles, was shot

article

The state attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting death of a man authorities say was driving a backhoe when he damaged vehicles and homes at a mobile home park in New Jersey this month.

Authorities said last week that 20-year-old Joshua Gonzalez, of Millville, was the man shot by a police officer in the early morning confrontation Dec. 18 at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park in Vineland.

Officers tried for half an hour to stop him, but officials say he continued to damage residences and vehicles.

Those included two police cars, an ambulance and an occupied civilian vehicle.

An officer fired, and Gonzalez died at the scene.

___

