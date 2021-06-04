Grandmother dies after being gravely injured in suspected arson in Bridesburg, officials say

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office on Friday ruled the death of a grandmother who was gravely injured during a suspected arson last month in Bridesburg a homicide.

Maureen Davis, 56, passed away due to complications from smoke inhalation, according to the coroner's office.

Two children, ages 10 and 13, who were inside the torched rowhome were also treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued by firefighters. Both children are expected to be ok.

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the 2200 block of Kennedy Street around 2 a.m. on May 26 after flames engulfed a rowhome. Officials said the blaze was placed under control within 20 minutes.

Karrine Mahaffey, the mother of the two children, said she was at the 15th district police station filing a police report against her ex-boyfriend when the fire started.

She claimed that her ex-boyfriend called her and said "if you're not going to be with me, there's consequences for your actions."

"There’s nothing left, I was able to get my son’s father's ashes out here, a couple of pictures, this is what we got, everything is destroyed," Mahaffey told reporters after the fire.

Police have not named the ex-boyfriend as a suspect in their investigation thus far. Officials are still working to determine what sparked the fire.

