Officials: Woman critical, 2 children hurt after fire torches Bridesburg rowhome

Published 
Updated 6 mins ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

BRIDESBURG - Fire investigators say a fire that tore through a Bridesburg rowhome and critically injured a woman and sent two children to the hospital may have been intentionally started. 

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the 2200 block of Kennedy Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire at a rowhome. Officials said the fire was placed under control within 20 minutes. 

A woman in her 50s was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition, according to firefighters. A 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were treated for smoke inhalation at St. Christophers and are expected to be ok.

A fourth victim is believed to have escaped the fire unharmed. 

Investigators have not said what may have sparked the fire, only that it's being investigated as a possible arson. 

