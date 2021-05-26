Officials: Woman critical, 2 children hurt after fire torches Bridesburg rowhome

Fire investigators say a fire that tore through a Bridesburg rowhome and critically injured a woman and sent two children to the hospital may have been intentionally started.

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the 2200 block of Kennedy Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a fire at a rowhome. Officials said the fire was placed under control within 20 minutes.

A woman in her 50s was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition, according to firefighters. A 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were treated for smoke inhalation at St. Christophers and are expected to be ok.

A fourth victim is believed to have escaped the fire unharmed.

Investigators have not said what may have sparked the fire, only that it's being investigated as a possible arson.

