Gratz Middle School to reopen on Monday following asbestos remediation

A Philadelphia middle school that abruptly closed this week due to the discovery of asbestos will reopen on Monday, according to officials.

A spokesperson for Mastery Charter said "minor" asbestos found at Gratz Middle School, located in the city's Nicetown section, has been "resolved."

In a letter to families, Mastery Schools CEO Scott Gordon said inspectors from the School District of Philadelphia found damaged asbestos on the campus of Simon Gratz High School, which also houses Simon Gratz Preparatory Middle School.

Officials say the three-year reinspection of the district-owned building was in accordance with the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act. The district recommended the school be closed for the duration of the inspection, according to school officials.

As of Friday night, school officials have not said if Simon Gratz High School will also reopen on Monday. Mastery Charter said it will provide another update Sunday night.