Group of kids 11-14 charged in brutal beating of woman in Center City, 1 still being sought

Authorities say six kids between the ages of 11-14 have been arrested in the brutal and seemingly unprovoked beating of a woman in Center City.

The Philadelphia Police Department said three boys - ages 11, 13 and 14 - and three girls - ages 12, 13, and 14 - are charged with a number of crimes, including aggravated assault, robbery, and reckless endangerment (REAP).

The department on Thursday shared a surveillance photo of the only remaining unidentified suspect in the brutal assault. He is seen wearing gray sweatpants and dark-colored pants.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was attacked by a group of juveniles near the corner of 15th and Chestnut streets who punched and stomped on her.

The victim's father said his daughter suffered a broken orbital bone, widespread bruising, and required stitches.

"This is not the behavior of a normal juvenile delinquent," Dr. Corse told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell. "I don’t know if they enjoyed the violence, but this behavior is just subhuman."

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says it has approved charges against seven of the suspect. Anyone with information on the wanted suspect should call the Philadelphia Police Department immediately.