Off-duty FBI agent won't be charged after dog shot during altercation on Philly sidewalk, DA says

article

An off-duty FBI agent who fatally shot a dog during an altercation on a Philadelphia sidewalk last month will not face criminal charges, officials confirmed on Friday.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of Spruce Street in Center City, in front of the Touraine apartment building, around 8 p.m.

The FBI's Philadelphia Office stated in a tweet on the night of the shooting that initial information they received stated that an FBI Special Agent shot and wounded an aggressive dog and no one else was hurt.

MORE HEADLINES:

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," the tweet read. "We are working jointly with the Philadelphia Police Department and the FBI’s Inspection Division to investigate the incident."

The incident led to a protest outside of the FBI’s Philadelphia office the next morning, as protesters demanded justice for the dog – who they identified as Mia.