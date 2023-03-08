'This needs to end': Asbestos forces another Philadelphia school to abruptly close

A Philadelphia public school was forced to abruptly close due to asbestos for the second time in as many weeks, worsening concerns from parents and faculty about the safety and upkeep of city schools.

In a letter to families, Mastery Schools CEO Scott Gordon said inspectors from the School District of Philadelphia found damaged asbestos on the campus of Simon Gratz High School, which also houses Simon Gratz Preparatory Middle School.

Officials say the three-year reinspection of the district-owned building was in accordance with the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act. The district recommended the school be closed for the duration of the inspection, according to school officials.

"We were unaware of the existence of these conditions prior to the inspections, the safety of ouse students and staff is our primary concern," Gordon said. "For this reason, the Gratz campus - including both schools - will remain closed at least through Friday, March 10, pending completion of the inspection."

The district said it would provide more details about the inspection on Friday afternoon. Meanwhile, Superintendent Tony Watlington acknowledged the continuing asbestos problem in Philadelphia schools that made headlines before the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are putting people at risk and this needs to end," Watlington said.

The closure comes about a week after Building 21 school in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section abruptly closed overnight due to asbestos found in stairwells and the auditorium. The district on Sunday told displaced students and families that their education will continue at Strawberry Mansion High School until remediation work is completed.