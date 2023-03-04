Grave sites vandalized with paint, explicit words in East Germantown cemetery, police say
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a cemetery in Philadelphia's East Germantown section became victim to an act of vandalism this week.
A manager at Northwood Cemetery on Haines Street reportedly told police that several headstones were found with black, blue or red paint poured over them Friday morning.
Police say most of the headstones were older, except for one placed two weeks ago that had a red marker with explicit wording written on it.
It is unclear when the incidents may have taken place, and a motive is unknown at this time.
Police have also not released any possible suspects.