Man struck several times in deadly Juniata Park shooting overnight

This weekend began with another deadly shooting on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood.

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they responded to the 4300 block of Lawndale Street around 12:17 a.m. Saturday.

The man, whose age and identity has yet to be released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

No arrests, no weapons recovered and no suspect description at this time.

A motive for the deadly shooting is also no known. An investigation is underway.