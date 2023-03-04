Man struck several times in deadly Juniata Park shooting overnight
PHILADELPHIA - This weekend began with another deadly shooting on the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood.
Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they responded to the 4300 block of Lawndale Street around 12:17 a.m. Saturday.
The man, whose age and identity has yet to be released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests, no weapons recovered and no suspect description at this time.
A motive for the deadly shooting is also no known. An investigation is underway.