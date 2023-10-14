Grays Ferry residents, activists call on city leaders for help in equitable housing protection

Activists and residents of Grays Ferry came together to call for equity in housing in a meeting Saturday.

They say they are being forced out by developers and they are fed up. They want city leaders to step in and do more to help them.

Key points from residents include the loss of existing affordable housing, the need for whole home repairs, the process for public land acquisition and development and to discuss a local policy agenda based on residents’ experiences.

Activist Sonya Sanders said, "A lot of people have been taken advantage of, lied to about programs that are supposed to be available. We have fought for housing for people in our community. We need repairs done. These three-story buildings they are building is damaging our homes."

Philly Thrive organized the event and invites the public to check their website for more information on how to get involved.