Great white shark, Breton, tracked off coast of Cape May by researchers

Researchers are tracking a great white shark they say was swimming off the coast of Cape May earlier this week.

OCEARCH says the male shark is named Breton. He's 13-feet-long and weighs 1400 pounds.

Researchers first tagged Breton off the coast of Nova Scotia last September. He was the first shark tagged during OCEARCH's Expedition Nova Scotia 2020.

He's named after Cape Breton, where he was tagged.

On Monday, OCEARCH's website says they recorded a ping from Breton off of Cape May.

Researchers expect Breton to continue his path northward.

Breton's visit to the Jersey Shore comes just a few weeks after Freya, an 11-foot-long female, also pinged near Atlantic City.

You can track Breton and Freya's future movements by clicking here.

