Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Berks County, Monroe County, Northampton County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Salem County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Mercer County, Coastal Atlantic County, Somerset County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

'Grinch' suspects sought for Ulta thefts totaling more than $2,000 in South Jersey: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  December 4, 2024 1:16pm EST
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

GLASSBORO, N.J. - "Giving the Grinch a run for his money!"

Glassboro police are hoping to identify three suspected thieves after an Ulta store was targeted twice this holiday season.

The woman in the gray puffer jacket is accused of committing one theft, then returning with two different people for a second crime.

MORE HEADLINES:

"The best part is that they even had a school-aged child in tow," police said in a Facebook post. "Your luck getting away will eventually run out."

Police say the stolen merchandise was worth more than $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.