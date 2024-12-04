'Grinch' suspects sought for Ulta thefts totaling more than $2,000 in South Jersey: police

article

"Giving the Grinch a run for his money!"

Glassboro police are hoping to identify three suspected thieves after an Ulta store was targeted twice this holiday season.

The woman in the gray puffer jacket is accused of committing one theft, then returning with two different people for a second crime.

"The best part is that they even had a school-aged child in tow," police said in a Facebook post. "Your luck getting away will eventually run out."

Police say the stolen merchandise was worth more than $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.