Pet dog stolen from woman at Target in Port Richmond; 4 suspects sought

A typical shopping trip quickly turned into a case of animal theft at a Philadelphia Target several weeks ago.

Police say a 44-year-old woman was inside the Target at 2701 Castor Ave in Port Richmond when her pet Shih Tzu was stolen by four people on October 28.

On Tuesday, police released video showing the group walking into the Target holding hands with a young child, then returning to the parking lot.

The Shih Tzu was black with a red tail and red headlights on its head, and was last tracked near the 2800 block of Aramingo Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.