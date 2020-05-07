Gritty parades down Delaware County streets to lift spirits amid COVID-19 pandemic

It was Gritty country in Middletown Township, Delaware County, on Thursday night. The Flyers mascot paraded down the streets escorted by a line of first responders to help lift people spirits during COVID-19.

It was the perfect way to beat the quarantine blues. Gritty pumped up the paradegoers on a fire truck. And yes, he wore a mask. The parade started at 5:30 and lasted nearly two hours.



"A little morale boost. We’re in tough times right now. People are unemployed. People that are sick. Families are going through a tough time," Rocky Run Fire Company Chief Bill Cairns said.

The parade ended in front of Riddle Hospital where a flag was raised.

"Little break everybody needs a little happiness in this crazy time where we’re at," Jennifer Jennings said.

