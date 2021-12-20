Group allegedly committed armed carjacking in West Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are searching for a group of males, allegedly responsible for an armed carjacking in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on Sunday at approximately 1:45 a.m. A 24-year-old male victim made the report to the 39th district, explaining that he was driving his 2016 black Kia Sorrento on the 4100 block of Chamounix Drive when a group of 5-6 males exited a white SUV and approached the driver's side of his vehicle.

One of the offenders produced a silver handgun and then took the victim's vehicle before fleeing in an unknown direction,

At this time, no weapons have been recovered and no arrests were made.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter