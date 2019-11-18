Group in Delaware County hopes to spread holiday cheer

It's Delco helping Delco. A charitable organization is looking for applications and recommendations for people in Delaware County that deserve an extra boost of cheer this holiday season.

"A lot of people think of charity and they think where's the money going? We want to do something where we can take the money and directly apply it to people in our community and make sure all of is going back," John Port told FOX 29.

The Delco Group was pulled together by local realtor John Port. They have already achieved more big surprise donations in 11 months than many groups achieve in decades.

"We all have our own specialty and all 11 of us have contacts all around Springfield and Delaware County that really come and helps," Vinny Iacone said.

It also helps that Vinny owns an automotive business and one of Frank's dealership customers had a van to donate for a Delco child who has special needs and it'll be an all-out community party when it's delivered.

It's not every day that a group of guys and an alpaca mascot dripping in Delco bling rolls up in a bus bearing gifts and a party.

"We like the personal impact of it we wanna make it feel different,' John said.

If you wish to help, please download the Christmas Wish application before Dec. 5. The group also has a Facebook page you can find, here.