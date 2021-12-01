Group steals $20k in products during flash robbery at Lower Macungie Ulta, police say

Police say it took a group of masked thieves less than a minute to steal $20k worth of items during a flash robbery at an Ulta Beauty store in Lower Macungie on Monday.

Investigators say five men wearing face coverings entered the Ulta on North Krocks Road around 6:30 p.m. and started filling their bags with beauty products.

The flash robbery took just 40 seconds before the thieves fled the store with $20k worth of items.

Pennsylvania State Police said the robbers piled into a dark-colored sedan and were last seen on Hamilton Boulevard.

Similar robberies have happened across the country recently, including massive group robbery of a high-end department store in San Fransisco and smash-and-grabs at two Minnestoa Best Buys.

