Police Chase: 'GTA' crime-spree suspect breaks into multiple vehicles, backs into cop car

A police chase suspect went on a dangerous 2-county crime spree, including breaking into multiple vehicles, backing into a cop car and breaking into someone's house – all to avoid getting in handcuffs.

The suspect, initially wanted by police in Fullerton, led officers on a chase before being cornered into an apartment complex parking lot in the northern part of Anaheim. Despite being cornered in the parking lot, the suspect refused to surrender as they backed into one of the cop cars and then drove off in a white van.

The dangerous pursuit later became a 2-county chase as the suspect drove through parts of Fullerton, Anaheim and Santa Ana before ditching the white van in Whittier. Viewers commenting on FOX 11's live streams as the crime spree unraveled compared the police chase to a popular video game series Grand Theft Auto.

After leading police on a brief foot chase, the suspect went inside a nearby home, was confronted by the people inside, including two dogs, and got inside a white pickup truck that was parked in the drive to once again drive off in a possibly stolen vehicle. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department went on to take over the later parts of the lengthy chase.

FOX 11's Gina Silva spoke with the carjacking victim. He said he had purchased the pickup truck three weeks before the incident, saying the family had saved up to buy the vehicle.

The suspect was eventually cornered by law enforcement at a gas station in San Gabriel Valley. After a brief and tense standoff, the suspect was eventually placed in custody around 6 p.m.

Prior to backing into cop cars, trying to break into parked vehicles, driving the wrong way of traffic and swapping multiple vehicles along the way, it is unknown what the suspect was initially wanted for.