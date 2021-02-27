Gun buyback event collects over 150 firearms Saturday in Philadelphia

article

A gun buyback event Saturday in Philadelphia collected more than 150 firearms in exchange for grocery store gift cards, according to city officials.

The event was organized by the Philadelphia City Council, Philadelphia Police Department, the Fathers Day Rally Committee and two city churches. The cohort previously collaborated on two buyback events which yielded nearly 400 firearms.

The buyback event comes a day after Philadelphia leaders gathered near the Olney Transportation Center where eight people were wounded a week earlier to call for action against the scourge of gun violence.

"The Pennsylvania General Assembly has not only refused to enact common-sense gun regulations at the state level. It also continues to block cities from enacting their own local gun laws," Mayor Jim Kenney argued.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner also spoke at the event organized by Democratic Senator Sharif Street.

Gun violence has continued to plague Philadelphia nearly two months into 2021. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 76 deadly shootings this year. That is a 33% increase in homicides from the same point in 2020, which saw just under 500 shooting deaths.

