Gun violence claims life of man, 41, as police search for shooter in Philly

More deadly gunfire has rung out, this time in Wissinoming, claiming the life of a 41-year-old man.

The violent encounter happened Saturday evening a little after 7 p.m., on the 2000 block of East Cheltenham Avenue, according to authorities.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He was taken to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital where he died.

Police are searching for leads, and they say no weapons have been recovered.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip via the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).. As in any homicide case, a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction is being offered.