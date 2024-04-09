Gunfire at a gas station kills 1, injures security guard: police

article

Gunfire broke out at a North Philadelphia gas station, killing one person and injuring a private security guard.

The shooting took place at a Phillips 66 gas station on the 900 block of College Avenue, about 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The guard, a 30-year-old man, was on duty when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed as stable.

A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the face and in the legs. He died at the hospital.

Police are actively investigating the scene, including the inside and the outside of the gas station. They did find many weapons at the scene, but haven’t made any arrests.

