Gunfire erupts in Fairhill, leaving a man critically injured, police say

More gunfire in Philadelphia, as police in Fairhill investigate the latest shooting in which a man has been critically injured.

Officials said police responded to the 3000 block of Percy Street Monday, just after 12:30 p.m., for a reported shooting.

The responding officers found a man about 30-years-old, with multiple gunshot wounds, one of which was to the head.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

