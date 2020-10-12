Gunfire erupts in Fairhill, leaving a man critically injured, police say
FAIRHILL - More gunfire in Philadelphia, as police in Fairhill investigate the latest shooting in which a man has been critically injured.
Officials said police responded to the 3000 block of Percy Street Monday, just after 12:30 p.m., for a reported shooting.
The responding officers found a man about 30-years-old, with multiple gunshot wounds, one of which was to the head.
Philadelphia police investigate after a man is critically injured in Fairhill shooting
The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
RELATED: Police investigating 11 weekend shootings that left 2 dead, at least 10 hurt
Advertisement
Gun violence claims 2 lives in separate shootings across Philadelphia
Police: 2 men sought in connection with June shooting death of 30-year-old man in South Philly
Police say an investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!