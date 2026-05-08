Gunman fires blindly while running down South Philadelphia street: video

The Brief Police are searching for two suspects in a shooting incident last month in South Philadelphia. One suspect is seen on surveillance video firing blindly behind him as he runs down the street. No injuries were reported.



Shocking video shows a gunman firing blindly behind him while running down a South Philadelphia street.

What we know:

Surveillance video of the April 1 shooting shows the suspects walking along the 900 block of Oregon Avenue just after midnight.

Moments after turning onto the 2600 block of 9th Street, police say the suspects began running back towards Oregon Avenue.

As the suspects run down the street, surveillance video shows one of the men firing blindly behind him towards 9th Street.

Police say the suspects were later seen "lurking" inside the Broad Street and Oregon Avenue SEPTA station.

What we don't know:

No injuries were reported by police.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes either suspect to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.