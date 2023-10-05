Gunman killed in shootout that wounded 3 officers wore ballistic vest, had extra magazines: police

A gunman who wounded three Philadelphia police officers in a shootout Wednesday wore a ballistic vest and had extra magazines loaded in his pocket, police said.

Michael Hwang, 42, is accused of shooting his son's uncle in the face during an argument inside a home on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue around 7 p.m.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford told reporters the 12-year-old boy and his father may have been arguing about a video game when the uncle stepped in.

Investigators believe Hwang fired a shot inside the home that caused the boy and his uncle to retreat upstairs. Hwang then followed them and shot the boy's uncle.

Featured article

Police say the boy called 911 and reported that his father had shot his uncle. The boy and a woman who police say was also inside the house were not injured.

Armed with a .40 caliber Glock pistol with an extended magazine, investigators say Hwang wore a ballistic vest and had two additional loaded magazines in his pocket.

Investigators say Hwang waited near an exterior doorway of the home for officers to arrive and ambushed police with shots as they pulled up.

"I thought it was firecrackers, then we saw all the cops, and it was 'Mom it’s a shooting, get down, get down on the floor," a neighbor told FOX 29.

Two officers, ages 32 and 34, were shot in the right leg and a police Sergent, 33, was hit in the hand during the gunfight. Investigators say police returned fire and fatally wounded Hwang, who was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

Two of the three officers have since been released from the hospital. The boy's uncle was taken to Abington Hospital in critical condition.

"It is stunning, I thank God that (the officers) are OK, I thank them for their bravery and their desire to do this job which is very, very difficult, and I thank their families for the sacrifice they make," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

"Our brave and dedicated officers continue to amaze me with their courage to run toward gunfire," said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President, John McNesby. "We’re thankful that our officers will recover from their injuries, and we owe them a debt of gratitude. The FOP along with rank-and-file officers across the city salute their courage, bravery, and dedication to serve our residents and keep them safe."

FOX 29's Hank Flynn reports that police say the gunman was known to the department and was suffering from a mental illness.