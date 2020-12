Gunman fatally shot by police at Manhattan cathedral Christmas concert

article

An armed man was shot and killed by police outside The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon after he began firing a gun at the end of a Christmas choral concert.

Police said there was no indication anyone but the suspected gunman was shot.

The 45-minute concert, held outdoors on the cathedral's steps, had just concluded and people were starting to walk away when a series of shots was heard, sending people running down the street screaming and diving to the sidewalk. Officers who had been on hand to provide security for the event quickly moved in and shot the gunman, who police believe was armed with a rifle.

After the gunfire stopped, a large group of police officers, guns drawn, approached the suspected gunman as he lay wounded at the top of the steps, near the cathedral's huge doors.

“Don’t move! Don’t move,” some officers shouted.

Ambulances arrived moments later.

The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine is the mother church of the Episcopal Diocese of New York and seat of its bishop.

