Gunman sought after overnight shooting erupts on Center City street

The Brief A shooting in Center City left a man in critical condition on Monday morning. He was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital. Police are still looking for the suspected shooter.



A man was critically injured after shots were fired in Philadelphia's Center City early Monday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened along South Camac Street around 3 a.m.

A man was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Shell casings and a trail of blood were found at the scene.

What's next:

Police are looking for the suspected shooter, who was last seen fleeing on Locust Street.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim and the motive are still unknown.