Gunman sought after overnight shooting erupts on Center City street
PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after shots were fired in Philadelphia's Center City early Monday morning.
What we know:
The shooting happened along South Camac Street around 3 a.m.
A man was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Shell casings and a trail of blood were found at the scene.
What's next:
Police are looking for the suspected shooter, who was last seen fleeing on Locust Street.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim and the motive are still unknown.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.