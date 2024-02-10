Gunshots fired as huge group of juveniles create chaos in North Philadelphia: officials

article

A large group of kids in North Philadelphia created turmoil near Temple’s campus, shooting off guns and requiring Philadelphia police to step in and send them out of the area.

Roaming bands of teens were wandering in the area of Broad Street and Cecile B. Moore Avenue Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Police got the call around 4:30 that about 500 juveniles were out in the street. Gunshots were heard as alerts went out through Temple’s warning system. Police also heard gunshots as they arrived to the scene.

Additional police were called in to get control of the crowd.

SEPTA routes were eventually disrupted for a time, as police worked to gain control of the situation.

Eventually, the juveniles were forced out of the area. No injuries were reported in the mayhem.

A large police presence remained in place in an effort to keep the kids from returning.