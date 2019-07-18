Gwendoline Christie submitted herself for an Emmy when HBO didn’t, and got nominated

Gwendoline Christie who, played Brienne of Tarth in the hit HBO show “Game of Thrones,” received an Emmy nomination for best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series on Tuesday, which took fans by surprise, since HBO didn’t submit her for nomination. But she did.

HBO confirmed to USA today that the actress submitted herself for the role after learning the network only submitted Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) to be nominated in the category.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actress and newly dubbed knight of the seven kingdoms had to pay a $225 entry fee to submit herself for the nomination.

Even though Christie submitted herself for the nomination, she must not have actually expected to receive the nod. Her latest Instagram post expressed her excitement and surprise at the good news.

"I CANT BELIEVE IT!!!!!!????!?!!?!!!!!!!!!" she wrote in an Instagram caption Tuesday. "THANK YOU UNIVERSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" She posted a photo of what appears to be an official email informing her of the nomination.

“Game of Thrones” set a new record by receiving 32 Emmy nominations Tuesday for its eighth and final season — the most ever for a series in a single season.

Advertisement

Along with Christie, HBO confirmed that her co-stars Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) and Carice Van Houten (Melisandre) also submitted themselves for nominations.

Allen was nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series, while Van Houten was nominated for best guest actress in a drama series.

The prime-time Emmy Awards will air on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.