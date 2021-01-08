Haddon Township High School briefly evacuated for 'potentially dangerous substance'

article

Haddon Township High School was momentarily evacuated Friday morning after a student brought a "potentially dangerous substance" into the building, school officials said.

Local authorities, including a hazmat team, responded to the high school just after 11 a.m. Authorities cleared the school after 30 minutes, a school official told FOX 29.

Students and staff returned to the classrooms and were dismissed at their regular time. No injuries were reported.

It's unknown at this time what the substance was that prompted the evacuation.

