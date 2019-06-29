Hahnemann University Hospital downsizes trauma center

Hahnemann University Hospital officials announced Saturday a major step towards downsizing their facility ahead of the targeted September closure.

Hahnemann officials say the hospital is no longer a level 1 and 2 trauma facility and will not be accepting trauma patients. However, the emergency department will remain open.

“After reviewing our plan of closure and in consultation with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, we felt this move is in the best interest of patient safety,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alexander E. Trebelev. “Unfortunately, we are facing clinical and operational challenges. We cannot continue to serve trauma and STEMI patients under these conditions."

The hospital alerted the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation of their de-designation Friday night.

“We realize the impact this move, and the closure of Hahnemann has on the city of Philadelphia and surrounding neighborhoods, and most importantly, our staff," Philadelphia Academic Health System Interim CEO Ron Dreskin said. "We wish there could have been a more positive outcome for all."

The Charles C. Wolferth Trauma Center was completed in 1986 and served as Philadelphia's first Level 1 Trauma Center for adults.