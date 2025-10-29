Halloween forecast: Chilly trick-or-treating ahead for Philadelphia area

The Brief A blustery Halloween night is expected across the Philadelphia area, with temps mainly in the 50s. Halloween will be spared from a round of soaking rain on Thursday that will drench parts of South Jersey and Philadelphia. The weekend is expected to be seasonable and dry, with sunshine and temps around 60 degrees.



A blustery Halloween night is in store for the Philadelphia area on Friday with howling winds that will make temperatures in the 50s feel even chillier.

What we know:

Trick-or-treaters might want to bring a jacket along with them as they walk around the neighborhood.

Forecasters expect temperatures to remain in the 50s on Friday with blustery winds that will make it feel even chillier.

The good news is that Halloween will be spared from a day's worth of soaking showers that will drench our area on Thursday.

Forecasters say the rain to start around midnight Wednesday and continue off-and-on throughout the day on Thursday.

The brunt of the rain is expected to happen in the late afternoon and evening, with heavy bands of showers in parts of South Jersey.

What's next:

A pleasant and dry weekend with seasonable fall temperatures and sunshine is ahead.

Forecasters expect high temperatures to reach around 60 degrees on both days.