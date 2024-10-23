Halloween parade draws thousands in West Chester's annual tradition

Crowds of people everywhere were trying to get a good view of the West Chester Borough’s annual Halloween parade through the center of town. The West Chester University Rams Marching Band kicked things off with a high-energy performance.

It is an event the Brauer family looks forward to every year.

"We want to see our awesome parade," said 7-year- old William Brauer. He dressed for the occasion and was ready to have a good time.

"I'm looking forward to getting candy, loud noises and flashing lights," said William. His mother says the parade has become a tradition for their family.

"It's a nice small town but there is such a great feel to it and the performances that they have with the bands and floats. It is just magical," said Lauren Brauer.

Officials estimate six to 8,000 people came out for the festivities.

"For security reasons, we have a lot of perimeter we shut down. We bring in police, fire and EMS in case anything happens," said Dave March, public information officer for the borough.

Unique costumes were everywhere but you certainly cannot go wrong with a traditional look.

"I have a witch's broom and I have just a bat skirt and some black leggings," said 9-year-old Ayla Qayyum.

The parade is also time for kids to see their friends outside the classroom.

"This is my cousin, this is my BFF and this is her friend," said 9-year-old Jovie Jensen. Jovie, Kali, Elle and Ava were there enjoying the music during the parade in anticipation of a fun night.

"Probably watching a lot of cool characters go through and watching so many people in my class. Like the cub scouts and everything and it is going to be fun seeing them and waving to them," said Jovie.

And what would Halloween be without sweets?

"I got Reese’s, Twizzlers, this squishy baseball and a bag of candy," said Elle.

Candy stations were set up along the route.

"They eat their sugar and they go home and hopefully get up in the morning," said March.