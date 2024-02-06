Hamas attack survivor on mission to share riveting journey to safety across U.S., Europe

As the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, an Israeli woman who survived the October 7 massacre is traveling across the U.S. and Europe reminding the world of what happened that day with hopes of fighting anti-semitism.

28-year-old Millet Ben Haim told FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney it was the longest 12 hours of her life. She said the fear was like poison running through her veins.

At 6:29 a.m. on October 7th, Millet said she was dancing with her friends at the Supernova Open Air music festival in Southern Israel to celebrate life and be themselves.

Millet posted a fun selfie on social media and as the music stopped, two minutes later she said Hamas militants started firing a barrage of rockets.

"It's still hard for me to wrap my head around this. One second, you are having the best time," she said.

Then, in the next second, she said she was running for her life.

"Everywhere you go you see other people screaming, and they're shooting at us, "Go that way. Go this way."

Millet said she and her friends tried to escape by car, but militants were blocking the way out.

They decided to ditch the car and split up.

Millet and three other young women were hiding for six hours in a grassy valley under a bush trying not to make a sound.

"You make your peace with dying at a certain point. You lose hope," she expressed.

Millet even sent a text to her parents just in case she didn’t make it.

"I wrote that I really love them and am happy with my life I had."

She also called the police, but she said they told her they couldn't come until it was over.

Therefore, she posted a plea for help on Instagram and miraculously, two strangers came to their rescue.

"He said he's going to honk the horn of his car until he finds us, which is remarkable because to be so selfless and brave. to risk himself for us. I don't have the words," said Millet.

The four women were taken to a shelter at a nearby village and at 7 p.m. that night, they were finally rescued by the Israeli Defense Force and then reunited with family.

After 12 unforgettable hours of her life, she quickly realized she needed to get her story out and talk to people in person.

One of her many stops was in Pennsylvania at the Mainline Chabad in Merion Station.

Despite her harrowing ordeal, Millet's message is simple.

"For me the solution is always love, so I'm just trying to concentrate on that. Spreading light. Spreading love."

Millet said the two men who rescued her saved hundreds of other people as well.

However, unfortunately, she said one of them was killed by terrorists the second day.

She will be forever grateful.

Millet says she plans to share her story in communities and college campuses across America and Europe with as many people who will listen.