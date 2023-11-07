Local Jewish community focus on hostages held by Hamas as war reaches 30 day mark

Fighting is intensifying in the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces say they’re stepping up pressure on Hamas, ahead of a full-scale attack on Gaza City.

There is still no word on the 240 Israeli hostages that are believed to still be held by Hamas. Across the world, people are praying for their safe return.

Many at Beth Am Israel say it has felt like a lifetime since the October 7th attack on Israel and as they gathered in their sanctuary Tuesday night, they are thinking of those still without a place of refuge or safety.

They held a standing moment of silence followed by an evening of song, prayer, poetry and remembrance 30 days after Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Those gathered are grieving the loss of more than 1,400 Israelis since October 7 and the more than 200 captured by Hamas.

"People are in shock," Rabbi David Ackerman said. "People are grieving. People are very focused on those kidnapped. There’s personal connections to some of the people captured."

Rabbi Ackerman says his community is also grieving their sense of safety. In the Jewish tradition, mourning happens in stages, beginning with a period of seven days, then 30 days.

"I’m also grieving the loss of many innocent Gazans, which is just horrifying to me," Rabbi Ackerman said.