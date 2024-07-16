'Hamburglar' heist: 400 cases of beef stolen from cargo truck in Southwest Philadelphia

It seems Philadelphia may have it's very own "Hamburglar" wreaking havoc on the city's meat supply!

Police say 400 cases of beef were stolen from the back of a cargo truck early Tuesday morning.

The meat heist unfolded on the 2800 block of South 63rd Street in the southwest section of the city just before 5 a.m.

No word on if the suspects were seen donning black and white outfits with a cape and burger tie!

However, police are looking for anyone with information to contact them.

The department is also holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to address recent cargo thefts throughout the city.