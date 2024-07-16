Expand / Collapse search

'Hamburglar' heist: 400 cases of beef stolen from cargo truck in Southwest Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 16, 2024 11:23am EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - It seems Philadelphia may have it's very own "Hamburglar" wreaking havoc on the city's meat supply!

Police say 400 cases of beef were stolen from the back of a cargo truck early Tuesday morning.

The meat heist unfolded on the 2800 block of South 63rd Street in the southwest section of the city just before 5 a.m.

No word on if the suspects were seen donning black and white outfits with a cape and burger tie!

However, police are looking for anyone with information to contact them.

The department is also holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to address recent cargo thefts throughout the city.