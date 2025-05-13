More than 30 shots fired as young man, restaurants, vehicle struck in West Philadelphia

The Brief A shooting in West Philadelphia left a man in his 20s in critical condition Monday night. More than 30 shots were fired, striking nearby businesses and a vehicle. No arrests have been made, and police say the suspect(s) fled in an SUV.



Police are searching for at least one gunman after bullets went flying on a popular street in West Philadelphia late Monday night.

What we know:

A man in his 20s was found lying on the sidewalk on the 5900 block of Market Street just after 11:30 p.m.

He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the arms, legs, back and face, and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

More than 30 shell casings littered the scene, leaving bullet holes in two takeout restaurants.

The businesses were open when the shooting rang out, but luckily no one inside was harmed.

A witness who was sitting in her car at the time, says her vehicle was also struck, but she was not.

What we don't know:

Police say the suspect(s) drove off in a light-colored SUV, but a suspect's description has yet to be released.

A motive is also unknown at this time.