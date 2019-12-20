Hamilton man arrested after task force discovers over $100K in heroin on his property

article

A Hamilton man has been arrested after a task force found over $100,000 in heroin and other drugs in a vehicle on the man’s property.

Mercer County officials state 31-year-old Bryan Capellan was arrested at his Deutz Avenue residence December 18. Capellan has been charged with first-degree narcotics offenses.

Authorities say the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force conducted a month-long investigation, culminating in the execution of search warrants for two properties Capellan used.

Detectives discovered 11,650 bags of heroin, 400 grams of raw heroin, 50 grams of fentanyl, three grams of marijuana and over $19,000 in cash in the search.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri estimates the street value of the heroin at about $107,000 and the street value of the fentanyl at $800.

Capellan is being held at Mercer County Correction Center.

__________________

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP