'Happy Gilmore 2': Adam Sandler developing sequel, Christopher McDonald says

A "Happy Gilmore" sequel is apparently in the works with a rough draft of the script already written, according to actor Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the original film.

McDonald shared details in an interview with Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan , who admitted that Adam Sandler had shown him the first draft of "Happy Gilmore 2."

"I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,'" the 69-year-old actor shared. "I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that?’ and he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2."

The original 1996 comedy follows Happy Gilmore (Sandler), a wannabe hockey player who finds a newfound talent for golf and competes in a golfing tournament to save his grandmother's house.

After spilling news of a potential sequel, McDonald suggested that his comments should be taken out from the interview.

"Maybe you should cut that out because I don't want to be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Wow, that would be awesome,'" McDonald added. "So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it."

The project could be for Netflix, according to Deadline , citing sources as well as Sandler’s Happy Madison production company deal with the streamer.

McDonald said his character Shooter McGavin, a star golfer and Happy Gilmore’s enemy, is among his "top three" favorite roles.

The sequel will be without some of its original stars, however. Carl Weathers, the former NFL linebacker-turned-actor who starred as Chubbs Peterson in "Happy Gilmore," died last month at 76.

Bob Barker, whose fight scene with Sandler in "Happy Gilmore" introduced him to a new generation of fans, also died last year at age 99.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.