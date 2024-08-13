'Happy Gilmore 2' is casting extras in New Jersey: Everything you need to know

article

Have you always wanted to be in an Adam Sandler movie? Here's your chance!

"Happy Gilmore 2" is looking for New Jersey locals to work as paid extras, and casting starts this month.

Casting calls will be held at the Plaza Ballroom of the Hyatt Regency in Morristown on August 20.

Filming is set to take place from September to November in Bergen, Essex, Monmouth, Somerset and Morris counties.

The casting agency says they are looking for locals of all ages.

To register, visit the casting website.