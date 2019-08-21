‘Hardest thing I’ve ever done’: Former Commissioner Ross speaks after resignation

Two female police officers whose sexual harassment lawsuit led Philadelphia's police commissioner to resign abruptly this week are due in court Wednesday.

The women say their complaints of being physically and verbally harassed by supervisors and colleagues were ignored by department brass.

One accuses outgoing Commissioner Richard Ross of failing to address the behavior because she had broken off a two-year affair with him in 2011.

The women will ask a federal judge Wednesday afternoon to protect them from retaliation on the job. They say they've been assigned rotating shift work, given undesirable jobs, harassed over efforts to pump breast milk and suffered stress-related medical problems.

A lawyer for the city declined comment on their request for a court injunction that would ban further retaliation on the job. Ross offered his resignation Tuesday to Mayor Jim Kenney -- who just last week called him the nation's best police commissioner after he helped negotiate during a nearly eight-hour hostage standoff that left six officers shot and wounded.

Speaking outside police headquarters Wednesday, Ross said his abrupt resignation was completely voluntary and he has "never sought retribution on a person, personally or professionally." He did not comment on the lawsuit specifically.

My love for this city has compelled me to make a decision that is bigger than me," he said. "Given the circumstances ... I just thought for the greater good of all citizens of Philadelphia, the fine officers here and the mayor, that it would be better if I just moved along."

Advertisement

Ross called his resignation the hardest thing he has ever done.

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was disappointed to lose Commissioner Richard Ross Jr., but in light of the new allegations, he said Ross' "resignation is in the best interest of the department."

Kenney spokeswoman Deana Gamble said Ross offered his resignation after Kenney learned details of the allegations by the women, including one who says she once had an affair with Ross.

The corporal and patrol officer made the allegations against several department employees. Gamble said Ross knew about the alleged harassment and failed to respond adequately.

An amended version of the women's federal lawsuit was filed Monday.

"The mayor wanted to figure out what occurred," Gamble said. "After he read the complaint, the mayor decided to accept his resignation."

Ross, who is black, joined the department in 1989 and had served as commissioner since January 2016. He did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The lawsuit alleges discrimination, a hostile work environment, retaliation and other counts. It says the women "have suffered continuous and ongoing sexual harassment and discrimination by both co-workers and supervisors," including groping, sexual comments and sexual advances, and that they faced retaliation for complaining about it.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they are victims of a sexual assault such as groping.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Christine Coulter named acting commissioner of Philadelphia Police Department

Philadelphia Police Department to fire 13 officers over social media probe

Suspect surrenders after 6 Philadelphia police officers shot in North Philadelphia

TIMELINE: 6 officers shot in North Philadelphia; suspect surrenders

The lawsuit, in which Ross and the city are among the defendants, was filed by a corporal and an officer, one black, the other black Hispanic. The women's civil lawyer, Ian Bryson, said they had not expected Ross to resign.

"If that's what it takes to shed light on this issue, then we see it as a win for working people," Bryson said.

The lawsuit said when one of the women told Ross she had been subjected to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, he responded brusquely.

"Commissioner Ross declined to act on her report, and instead suggested, 'So why don't you just order his dumb ass to go sit down and get out of your face officer,'" the lawsuit alleged.

Kenney noted a sexual harassment prevention policy and efforts to prevent workplace discrimination and harassment were implemented a year ago.

Former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross (Photo by Jared Piper/PHL Council)

"While rolling out a new policy understandably takes time, I do not believe the Police Department has taken the necessary actions to address the underlying cultural issues that too often negatively impact women - especially women of color," Kenney said in a statement.

The mayor said an unspecified independent entity will investigate the recent allegations and recommend how to address discrimination and harassment within the police agency.

Asked if the city has taken any personnel action related to the lawsuit and Ross' departure, Gamble responded that an internal investigation is currently underway.

The city police have had a checkered relationship with the people they serve, and this summer about 100 people protested outside police headquarters, demanding action in response to reports some officers had made racist and violent social-media posts.

Ross said the day he took the job that it was a "challenging time for law enforcement" and acknowledged the department had "some issues."

"We have to confront them and we have to be bold about it," Ross said in 2016.

John McNesby, president of the police union, called Ross "a shining example that hard work and dedication can lead you to the top of your profession" and said he served with honor and respect.

Just last week, Kenney called Ross the best police commissioner in America after a gunman's long standoff with police.

But during that standoff, hostility between residents and police was evident, as residents harassed officers trying to keep peace at the scene.

Kenney named Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter to serve as acting commissioner during a search for Ross' replacement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.