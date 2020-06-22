Harrah's casinos reopens to public with safety guidelines in place

Harrah's Casino in Chester will reopened on Friday as Delaware County moved to the green phase of the state's reopening plan which lifted restrictions on most indoor entertainment venues.

Meanwhile, Parx Casino in Bensalem is set to reopen its doors to the public starting Monday, June 29 at 9 a.m.

Park Casino officials say they have worked with directives from the CDC, the Pennsylvania Department of Health as well as the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to ensure they can safely reopen after being shut down for months due to coronavirus.

The casino will be open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. and beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday through 3 a.m. on Monday, the casino will operate on a 24-hour schedule.

Parx is implementing new health and safety guidelines to focus on the safety of their employees, members and guests. Slot machines and table games will be reconfigured with limited seating while select dining and bar options will be available with limited hours during the first phase of their reopening plan. Additionally, each guest will have their temperature taken at the door before entering.

The casino in Bensalem will be one of the first casinos in the area to start its reopening plan when Southeastern Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia start moving into the green phase.

Harrah's Philadelphia, who will be the first Southeastern Pennsylvania casino to reopen, says they will operate at 50% capacity with a reduced number of slot machines in operation. Play at table games will also be limited in order to allow for social distancing.

Employees will be provided with masks and guests will also be required to wear face coverings. They will also be taking temperatures at the door.

The Poker Room, Sports Book, and Top Golf facilities will remain closed at Harrah's until further notice. Kiosks will be available for sports wagering.

