New Jersey casinos, indoor dining to reopen at 25% capacity July 2

As New Jersey continues to move towards reopening, Governor Phil Murphy has laid out guidelines to allow the state's casinos and restaurants to reopen.

Murphy made the announcement on social media Monday morning.

On Thursday, July 2, casinos will be permitted to reopen at 25% capacity. Indoor dining will also be allowed to resume at 25% capacity.

The news comes as the Garden State reopened personal care businesses Monday morning and just days after Murphy announced shopping malls would be permitted to reopen on June 29.

When stores reopen, shoppers will still be required to wear masks and businesses will be limited to 50% capacity.

Restaurants located inside the malls will be able to proved take-out service, or outdoor dining options where possible. Food court seating will remain closed.

Theaters and arcades will also remain closed.

The state has not yet released information about what procedures will be in place when casinos reopen.

