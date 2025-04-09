New SEPTA budget proposal includes significant cuts in service, fare increases

The Brief SEPTA is announcing a budget proposal that includes significant cuts to their service along with fare increases, officials said. The announcement comes in the wake of several financially difficult years for the transit agency, as ridership drastically decreased after people were forced to work from home during the pandemic while not returning to the robust numbers prior to COVID-19.



SEPTA’s new budget proposal is calling for significant cuts in all modes of service while also calling for fare increases.

Officials said they will be speaking about the proposal Thursday at 10 a.m.

What we know:

SEPTA is set to hold a news conference to announce their budget proposal for 2025 through 2026 Thursday.

The agency announced they are proposing what they say are "significant" cuts across all modes of their service, including Regional Rail, bus lines and trolleys.

At the same time, officials said they will be proposing fare increases for the services that will remain.

The backstory:

SEPTA has been struggling with depleted ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 greatly reduced the number of people traveling to work.

As more people continued to work from their homes, the agency has struggled to rebuild the number of riders in the last few years.

What they're saying:

"I think it’s ridiculous. We just had a rate hike recently and people just can't afford it right now with the economy the way it is," Alfreda Sanders stated.

News that SEPTA is proposing to raise its rates and cut services across all platforms with the details being released Thursday is not going over well at all with already frustrated SEPTA riders.

Kimberly Lloyd said, "I think it’s absurd."

SEPTA is a lifeline for Lloyd who lives in Norristown and works in Chestnut Hill, "Every day from work, home, my errands, I have to rely on Septa. It's crazy. I wish I had a car, but right now I can't afford a car."

By the numbers:

The proposed rate hike comes amid SEPTA’s ongoing financial crisis.

The transit agency is facing a $213 million budget deficit. Late last year, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro came to the rescue, ordering $153 million in federal highway funds to go to SEPTA to stave off service cutbacks and fare increases.

Dig deeper:

SEPTA rider Enitan Ogunade takes three buses to work at Chestnut Hill Hospital and says the service is already unreliable, "It's utterly ridiculous, cutting services and we'll have to pay more. SEPTA needs to get it together."

"It’s a shame," said Regional Rail rider Joy Warren. "I hate to see more cuts to that, you know, to necessary public transportation."

She takes SEPTA into Philly, but she’s in the minority when it comes to raising prices, "Of course, I wouldn't want to pay more, but I would do so in order to keep the trains running."

What's next:

Governor Shapiro released a statement that reads, in part:

"People here in the Philadelphia region deserve the ability to hop on a bus, a train, a trolley, and get to work, get home to their kids, see their kids game, get to doctor’s appointments."

"We've worked so hard in this Commonwealth to invest in infrastructure – we lead the nation in the number of bridges repaired – we now need to be leaders on mass transit."

When the proposed budget is released, SEPTA will then hold a public comment period. Public hearings will also be held May 19 and 20.

The SEPTA Board will hold a vote on the budget June 26.