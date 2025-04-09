US Marshals arrest Honduran illegal wanted for double stabbing in Upper Darby: officials

article

The Brief On November 28, 2024, a violent double stabbing occurred in Upper Darby, leaving Orvin Alexis Lopez Torres, 27, wanted by police on aggravated assault charges. On Wednesday, April 9, U.S. Marshals arrested Torres in Philadelphia without incident. The Honduran illegal is expected to be arrested by ICE officers upon his release from Delaware County Prison.



The U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted in Upper Darby for a double stabbing that occurred in November 2024.

Torres will then have to face Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Orvin Alexis Lopez Torres, 27, was taken into custody without incident at a residence on the 7200 block of Spruce Street where investigators learned he was hiding.

Torres was wanted by the Upper Darby Police Department on charges of aggravated assault in relation to a violent double stabbing on November 28, 2024.

The incident occurred on the unit block of Garrett Road in Upper Darby.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers determined Torres, who is a Honduran national, was in the US illegally.

ICE is expected to arrest Torres upon his release from Delaware County Prison.

"The Marshals Service is committed to ensuring public safety," said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark, "and violent fugitives must be held accountable regardless of their nationality."