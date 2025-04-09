Crews tackle fire in Gloucester Township

The Brief A fire broke out at a building in Gloucester Township’s Glendora section Wednesday night. Fire crews worked on the blaze with a heavy fire on the third floor.



Crews tackled a heavy fire at a building in Gloucester Township Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

What we know:

At around 8:00 p.m. crews received reports that a fire occurred at a building on Black Horse Pike in the Glendora section of Gloucester Township.

SKYFOX was live over the scene which showed smoke billowing from the roof as crews worked to put out the fire.

Investigators are at the scene.

What we don't know:

No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.